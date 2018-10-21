Parsekar vows to defeat Sopte in Mandrem bypoll

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Former chief minister and the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Laxmikant Parsekar on Saturday said that although the BJP supporters from Mandrem constituency have already made up their mind to defeat the defector from Congress party, who has recently joined the BJP, at the forthcoming assembly bypoll for this constituency, it is just a part of the larger strategy to cleanse the party and strengthen its organisation in the state.

It may be recalled that Congress MLA Dayanand Sopte had recently joined the BJP and it is presumed that he would be fielded by the BJP as its candidate during the particular bypoll, sidelining Parsekar, who was a regular BJP candidate for this constituency. Parsekar has already addressed a meeting of the BJP workers from Mandrem and received feedback that they want to defeat Sopte.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar has brushed aside the possibility of a split in the state unit of the party, over the recent induction of Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar in the party.

“I admit that there is some discontent among the BJP workers from Mandrem and Shiroda, however, we will soon be able to convince them about the decision, especially as it has been taken in the interest of the party,” he added.

On the other hand, Parsekar, speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, said that the focus of his agitation is not on the forthcoming assembly by-election in the Mandrem constituency. “As far as the bypoll is concerned, I have kept various options open,” he added, pointing out that the real task would, however, be to clean the state unit of the party and strengthen party’s organisation locally.

The options include staying with the party and defeating Sopte with the support of the party workers from Mandrem constituency, or moving away from the party temporarily and contesting the election against Sopte, with the sole aim to defeat him.

Speaking further, Parsekar said that the state BJP president has dismally failed to expand and strengthen the party through the guidelines and ethics followed by the founders of the party. “After becoming the Rajya Sabha member, he has been lodging himself in New Delhi most of the time and totally ignoring the organisational work of the party,” the former chief minister observed, adding that all the activities of the party in the state are presently taking place on paper, and misleading as well as untrue related reports are being sent to the party leadership in New Delhi.

“I am regularly receiving phone calls from the BJP workers and supporters from all over Goa telling me that I am presently speaking their mind and expressing their feelings,” Parsekar stated, noting that in Goa, the party has currently gone into wrong hands and is being harmed to a great extent.