Parsekar to launch ‘cycle party’ today

PANAJI: In yet another first in the country, ‘cycle party’ a 10-seater pedal-powered vehicle will be launched on Monday by the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

After the recent launches of amphibious vehicle ‘Goa Duck Tours,’ hot air balloon rides, helicopter rides and the seaplanes rides, the ‘cycle party’ is another tourism attraction in the state.

The eco-friendly vehicle is popularly known as ‘pedibus’ in Europe and the USA, and in Goa will have several different tours throughout the day from different locations, beginning with Candolim and Baga.

The tour bookings for the ‘cycle party’ can be done online, on the phone as well as through one’s hotel.

Promoters of the pedibus, entrepreneurs Heta and Harsh Patel are of the opinion that with a seating configuration similar to that of a dinner table, ‘cycle party’ is the most fun and sociable way to cycle, chat and hang out with friends. Since the vehicle is open on all sides, onlookers will also enjoy seeing the passing vehicle and hearing the lively music and will appeal to all ages, including families, youth and children.

While the routes will be decided according to the tourism and traffic department’s convenience, the tours will cover popular beaches, night markets, sunset destinations, food lovers’choices, Goan heritage sites and clubbing spots.