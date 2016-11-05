Parsekar has proven himself to be a good CM: Parrikar

PANAJI: Maintaining that his government would successfully overcome all hurdles, created by some NGOs run by social activists, in the completion of the infrastructure projects around Goa, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Saturday informed that Goa has been awarded State of Small States 2016 award on November 4, with the state also topping on health and infrastructure parameters.

Parsekar, who received the award at the hands of the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi, said that besides being declared as the best state in the Small State category, Goa has also been placed at the second position on parameters namely economy and inclusive development, and further at the third position in environment, education, agriculture and e-governance.

The Chief Minister, addressing a press conference in the city, in the presence of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Union Minister of State (independent charge) for AYUSH Shripad Naik and Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, said that important state infrastructure projects like the third bridge on the river Mandovi has been challenged before the National Green Tribunal by some NGOs, thus delaying its completion.

“If one considers the long-term benefits of these projects, then one would know their importance for Goans,” he observed.

“Even the under-construction Tiracol bridge is presently complete on the Keri side, but remains incomplete on the Tiracol side, due to similar hurdle,” Parsekar mentioned, adding that fortunately the government has been able to complete other infrastructure projects such as examination hall cum auditorium at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, the new building of the Food and Drugs Administration, the new IT Hub building, the solid waste management plant at Saligao and North Goa district hospital. He also stressed that all these projects are state-of-the-art projects and government has not compromised on them in any way.

The tourist arrivals in Goa has increased by 30 per cent and therefore the two existing bridges on the river Mandovi are insufficient to serve the traffic, the Chief Minister maintained while referring to the traffic jam on the Porvorim-Panaji road on November 4. Parsekar further stated that a fresh traffic plan would be worked out for the particular route, for which he has convened a high-level meeting of officers on November 7.

Parrikar, speaking on the occasion, said that in spite of financial crunch suffered by the government due to closure of mining activities in Goa for a long time, the government has performed exceedingly well, as is reflected in the recent awards received by it. He also said that Parsekar has proven himself to be a good chief minister, especially as he was suddenly entrusted with the responsibility without any breathing space. Naik, addressing the media, said that no government has been able to do developmental works as done by the BJP government, while D’Souza thanked the two Union ministers from Goa for assisting the state from time to time. The city MLA Sidharth Kunkalienkar was also present at the briefing.