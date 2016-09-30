Parsekar fears Goa Scholars Scheme supporting brain drain

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Expressing qualms as to whether the government is indirectly supporting ‘brain drain’ through its Goa Scholars Scheme, the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, on Friday, said that those Goan students, who travel to foreign countries for higher education through public funds, provided by the government under the particular scheme, should maintain a link with their country and the state, even though they decide to make a career outside India.

“Many of the students, who are selected and funded under this scheme stay back in the countries, where they seek higher education, get employed and married, and are no more beneficial to this country,” the Chief Minister added, pointing out that these students can very well work outside India, but once they get adequate experience, they should return here.

“After all, we are sponsoring the cream of the Goan youth,” he added.

Earlier, Parsekar, who also holds the education portfolio distributed financial assistance of around Rs 2.50 crore under the scheme, for the year 2016-17 to 20 students, selected by a special committee headed by Ashank Desai, the founder chairman of Mastek Ltd. The parents of these students received the assistance on their behalf.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that the government had received 160 applications under the scheme for this year, out of which 78 students were shortlisted, and 20 students selected through interview, strictly on the basis of their merit and performance.

“Altogether 17 out of these 20 students have opted to study in foreign universities,” he revealed, pointing out that from next year, 30 students would be eligible to receive financial assistance under the Goa Scholars Scheme.

The secretary for Education Nila Mohanan, speaking on the occasion said that Goa Scholars Scheme is a unique scheme in the country. Maintaining that merit and merit alone should be the criteria for higher education, she said that the beneficiaries of the Goa Scholars Scheme are undergoing higher education in fields such as basic sciences, engineering, medicine and information technology.

The director of higher education Bhaskar Naik, the director of education G P Bhat and the chairperson of Goa Education Development Corporation Kanta Patnekar were also present on the occasion.