Parrikar’s sudden arrival shocks state BJP leaders

PANAJI/ VASCO: A few of the state leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party informally discussed Sunday evening the political situation in Goa vis-à-vis the current health condition of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

It is also learnt that the new week starting tomorrow is expected to witness more meetings of the state BJP leaders on the issue.

The sudden return of Parrikar to Goa from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences was nothing less than shocking for the local BJP leaders, as he met them at the Delhi-based hospital just a day ago and made it clear that he would return to the home state during the Diwali festival.

Power Minister Nilesh Cabral told the pressmen at the INS Hansa naval base that he is unaware about the immediate condition of the Chief Minister. “The immediate condition of the Chief Minister is not known to me, but whatever it may be, we only hope that he recovers fast, miracle happens, and that he leads (the state) in the future”, he said.

“Parrikar has been always commanding, and he decides for himself; he never listens to his family or his close ones. I feel that he must have taken a personal decision that he wants to go back to Goa,” Cabral stated.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Shripad Naik, who had told the media 24 hours ago that Parrikar will return to Goa during Diwali, was also surprised. “His health is improving and he was expected stay at AIIMS for few more days,” Naik said, while observing, “It is okay if he takes treatment in Goa but he needs to take rest.”