Parrikar’s return from US likely to be delayed

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Although the date of return of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is in US for review treatment pertaining to his pancreatic ailment, is being announced as September 8, there could be a delay in his arrival back to Goa.

“The Chief Minister is keen to return to Goa before Ganesh Chaturthi festival, however it all depends on the doctors at the New York-based health institute, where he has gone,” informed a reliable source.

It was also informed that the Chief Minister has already undergone a test at the institute, while yet another test would be conducted on him in the next 2 to 3 days.

It may be recalled that Parrikar, who had returned from the US on August 22, had to be rushed to the Mumbai-based Lilavati Hospital the very next day, as he faced some digestive problems. After initial treatment, the officials at the Lilavati

Hospital decided to shift him to the US again. They had maintained that it was a joint decision by doctors in Mumbai and the US, in consultation with the Chief Minister’s family members.

The sources further informed that the date of return of the Chief Minister entirely depends on the US doctors treating him, and cannot be predicted as some tests are yet to be conducted on him.