Parrikar’s health is improving: Vinay

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

State Bharatiya Janata Party president Vinay Tendulkar said on Saturday that the health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is improving at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and that he himself as well as some local party leaders are scheduled to visit Parrikar next week.

Speaking to media persons, Tendulkar said the Chief Minister will soon come back to Goa.

“However no exact date can be informed about his return,” he pointed out.

The state BJP chief also said that recently he had visited party MLA Pandurang Madkaikar in a Mumbai-based hospital and his health is expected to improve substantially in 15 days’ time.

“However, it was required to drop him from the state cabinet as the complete recovery of Madkaikar will take quite some time, and it would be difficult for him even to walk in the Secretariat in the near future,” he added.