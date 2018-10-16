Parrikar’s health condition improving

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, presently under treatment at his Dona Paula residence, has improved since he arrived in Goa Sunday afternoon.

Parrikar, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 15 for the treatment of his pancreatic ailment came back to Goa in an air ambulance and then travelled to his residence in an ambulance. He was very weak and, therefore, agreed to move on a stretcher.

The fresh health bulletin released by the Office of the Chief Minister on Monday stated that “The Chief Minister’s condition has improved further. He had a chat with his family members today morning. Doctors have advised him to take rest for a week.”

Meanwhile, president of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party Vinay Tendulkar and state general secretary of the party Sadanand Tanavde met the Chief Minister at his residence Monday morning.

“The Chief Minister is better now and the rumours that are being spread that he will resign from his post are totally false,” Tendulkar later told the media persons.

Speaking further, the state BJP chief said that the Chief Minister is under the observation of the doctors and has been prescribed few days’ rest. “After the rest period, the Chief Minister will meet the local office bearers of the party and the BJP MLAs,” he added.

Meanwhile, it is learnt from highly placed sources that the Chief Minister himself had requested for his discharge from AIIMS, as he had been homesick and desired to return, since the line of treatment followed was possible to be continued in Goa.

It is also learnt that the health of Parrikar had suffered on October 12, after meeting some of the state cabinet ministers and the local party leaders at AIIMS. The reason for the same was his weak immune system, which, in turn, caused certain infections to him. He, however, has been cured of these infections now, and asked to refrain from meeting people.