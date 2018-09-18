Parrikar’s absence will adversely affect governance, feels industry

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s ill-health and the subsequent political turmoil over his absence is likely to affect governance, according to members of the Goan industry.

The Chief Minister’s extensive charge of around 30 portfolios will affect administration in those departments, said local businessmen and unit owners on Monday.

Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Sandeep Bhandare said that most of the industry’s problems are long term and require long-term solutions but the Chief Minister’s inputs and guidance are needed in key issues involving mining, industry and finance.”

“The mining industry is likely to feel his absence sorely in the coming days,” said the GCCI president. He said that some of the industry’s pending issues are a logistics policy and long-term solution to power woes. “Fortunately, the IPB has a CEO in place,” said Bhandare.

Vice chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry-Goa Lalit Saraswat said that some day-to-day work that has not got delegated is likely to be adversely affected. The industry representative body is, however, certain that the Chief Minister will take the right decision from Delhi where he is currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Small unit owners were more frank in opinion and predicted paralysis in governance. “The Chief Minister’s absence and current uncertainty on the leadership will absolutely affect functioning of the government,” said Tirthaprasad Nagvekar, Adec Technologies, Corlim.

Blaise Costabir, unit owner, Zar Mould, Verna, said that there is no doubt that the governance will be impacted. “Clearance to industrial projects and decision-making will get delayed, as there is no second line of leadership in the state,” according to Costabir.

Meanwhile, mining stakeholders said that they are gearing for tough times. “We expect further delay on the decision on mining restart,” pointed out Puti Gaonkar of Goa Mining Peoples Front (GMPF). “The present political situation is such that nobody is interested in decision-making or in taking a call on issues that affect the people,” he said.

The GMPF has decided to revive mining agitation again. “We will meet at Usgaon tomorrow and decide on future action. Peaceful dharna will not help. We may have to go in for a bandh at least in the mining belt,” warned Gaonkar.

On the other hand, barge owner Atul Jadhav, mentor, logistics committee, CII-Goa, said that the ball is in the court of the central government, as the state government has no role to play in the restart of mining. “The Centre has to take a call on ordinance,” said Jadhav, adding that a foolproof strategy to restart iron ore mining is needed and he is hopeful that decision on mining will not be delayed because of the illness of the Chief Minister.