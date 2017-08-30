Parrikar’s absence in last 3 yrs led to vote-share decline in Panaji: Shripad

PANAJI: Senior BJP leader and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Shripad Naik, on Wednesday, said that the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s absence in the state during the last three years and the issues taken up by the opposition during the poll campaign led to decline in Parrikar’s vote share in the recently-concluded Panaji by-poll.

“He (Parrikar) wasn’t here in Goa for almost three years and there were various poll issues of the opposition which they had taken up during the campaign, hence, that has slightly affected his vote share. There was no big impact as such; coming back to Goa months before election and winning the seat by 4803 votes is quite a big margin,” said Naik, while speaking to media on the sidelines of a programme conducted under the flagship ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’, jointly organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute at Ela, Old Goa.

It may be recalled that Parrikar had got 66 per cent vote share in 2012 Assembly election whereas in this by-poll he got 63 per cent of the total votes polled which comes to three per cent less when compared to last election.

“In Panaji, we won the by-poll with over 4000 vote margin and Valpoi with over 10,000 margin. This shows that people have blessed us and we, the BJP, are very thankful to them,” he added.

Stating that there is a need to change perception towards agriculture, Naik said that a farmer’s income can grow four times, if entire family gets involved in agricultural activity.

“Farmers often depend on agricultural labourers to do the work in fields, and the amount they charge is always on a higher side whereas the work they do for us is not equivalent to the amount we pay them. If farmers engage their family members in agricultural activities it will cut down the cost of labour and their income will multiply four times by next five years,” said Naik.

“There is a big demand for organic products in the market. Farmers need to increase their production with the help of organic farming,” he added.

Naik also stressed on the need to promote agro-eco tourism in the state and urged farmers to take benefit of various schemes implemented by the state and central governments.

“High income can be achieved by farmers by switching to high-yielding crops and better technologies,” said Upma Srivastava, additional secretary, Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers’ Welfare.

During the function, farmers demanded that some animals should be declared vermin as they are incurring heavy losses by damaging crops. Responding to their demand, Naik and Srivastava assured the farmers to take up the issue before the state government. Naik further said that he would personally speak to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in this regard. NT