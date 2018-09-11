Parrikar works from home

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday carried out the official work from his Dona Paula home.

Parrikar, who returned from the US on September 6, two days ahead of his return date, took rest on the weekend and was expected to attend his office from Monday.

Although the reason as to why the Chief Minister did not go to his office on Monday is unknown, it is learnt that he called important files to his home and cleared many of them.

It is also learnt that the Chief Minister could start attending his office from next week since the government offices would be closed on September 13 and 14 in view of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, followed by a weekend.

The health of the Chief Minister, who underwent some medical tests pertaining to his pancreatic ailment in a US-based medical institution earlier this month, is now gradually improving.

He, however, has been advised to strictly avoid public interaction and moving in public spaces.