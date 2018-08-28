Parrikar to return to state by tomorrow

PANAJI: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, presently undergoing some pre-scheduled tests related to his pancreatic ailment in a private hospital in Mumbai, will return to Goa by Wednesday.

A statement from the Office of the Chief Minister released on Monday stated, “Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to return to Goa by Wednesday.”

Parrikar, who had gone to the US for his medical review on August 9, had returned to the state on August 22, but had to be flown to Mumbai the very next day after he developed uneasiness.

He was also supposed to undergo some pre-scheduled tests in the Mumbai-based hospital.

Meanwhile, Minister for Town and Country Planning ning Vijai Sardesai, speaking to the reporters on Monday stated that the absence of the Chief Minister in Goa has impacted the administration, but Goans would understand the situation as Parrikar is not away from Goa out of choice.

“The damage is however minimised by the Chief Minister himself, through the delegation of powers to the officers,” he added, stating that the Goans understand the situation because this absence is due to medical issues.