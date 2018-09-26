Parrikar to meet ministers over governance within 8 days: Sudin

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said that the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will individually meet the ministers of his cabinet within next eight days and discuss with them ways to improve the state administration, possibly by delegation of powers to them as linked to their respective portfolios.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Tuesday, Dhavalikar said that presently the biggest challenge before the cabinet ministers is to take the governance forward.

“There are many issues before the government including forthcoming International Film Festival of India and expiry of September 30 deadline for the period allowing the off-shore casinos anchored in Mandovi River to continue their operations near the state capital,” he observed, stating that many such things can be handled at the administrative level.

Dhavalikar further said that the vice chairman of the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) along with the state administrative head can take IFFI-related decisions, in consultation with the central government, while the pervious decision about the location of the off-shore casinos would have to be given extension by the state cabinet.

The Minister for Public Works also informed that a request was made by him to the Bharatiya Janata Party observer B L Santhosh on September 24 as regards starting of the mining activities in Goa by November 2018.

“He assured me that it would be done, further informing that a related meeting has been scheduled in the first week of October, with the central team of Union Ministers which is handling the mining issues related to the Supreme Court decision,” he said, noting that the Centre would do what is required, such as promulgating an Ordinance so that mining in Goa begins by November 2018.

Meanwhile, Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai told this daily that the Chief Minister should delegate powers as early as possible, and if it does not happen then the same would show on the administration.

“This is an extraordinary situation and responses are also going to be extraordinary,” he added, pointing out that every day is a challenge and the cabinet ministers have to face it.

Sardesai further said that the Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar, who resigned from the chairmanship of Goa Forest Development Corporation, may have reasons to do what he has done and one of the reasons could be bureaucratic insensitivity.

“Like say, the land allotted by the forest department to set up a floricultural hub in Sanguem taluka was later found to be located in a private forest,” he observed, maintaining that this and such issues point out that Gaonkar’s decision may not be entirely unjustified.

It was also pointed out that there was a communication gap between the Sanguem MLA and the Chief Minister, who is indisposed.