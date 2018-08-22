Parrikar to immerse Vajpayee’s ashes in Mandovi river on August 24

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will immerse the ashes of the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the River Mandovi, at the Captain of Ports jetty in the city on August 24 evening, while state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar, South Goa Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar and Minister for Panchayati Raj Mauvin Godinho would do the same in the River Zuari, at the Cortalim jetty on the same evening.

Coming out with this information, Tendulkar said that he along with the state BJP treasurer Sanjiv Desai would bring from New Delhi to Goa the urns containing a portion of the ashes of the departed BJP stalwart on August 22 evening.

“This event is a part of the nationwide programme about immersing the ashes of Atalji in 97 rivers all over the country,” he informed, adding that the ashes would be immersed in 22 rivers in Uttar Pradesh, 9 rivers in Maharashtra and 2 in Goa, among others.

Tendulkar will also attend a related meeting of the state presidents of BJP, scheduled to be held in the national capital on the August 22 morning.

BJP state general secretary Sadanand Tanavade said that the urns containing the ashes would arrive at the Dabolim airport on August 22 at 5 pm, and would be received by the Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik.

“A procession of these urns, from Dabolim to Panaji, would then make stops at Sancoale, Pilar, Neuginagar, Fontainhas spring, and Sangam Lodge at Mala, so that the public can pay their respects to the departed leader,” he added, stating that the urns would then be placed at a specially erected mandap, at the BJP city headquarters.

The urns would then be taken around the state on August 23 and 24.

In North Goa, one of the urns would be taken to Porvorim/ Saligao, Calangute, Siolim, Mandrem, Pernem and Mapusa on August 23, and to Bicholim, Mayem-Karapur, Sakhali, Valpoi, Priol, Cumbharjua and Old Goa on August 24, before being immersed in the River Mandovi at the Captain of Ports Jetty, in the city.

In South Goa, the other urn would be taken to Chaudi-Canacona, Cuncolim, Quepem, Sanguem, Curchorem, Sanvordem, Shiroda and Ponda on August 23, and to Fatorda, Navelim, Margao, Cortalim, Mormugao-Sada and Vasco on August 24, before being immersed in the River Zuari at the Cortalim ferry ramp.