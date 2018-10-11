Parrikar to hold meeting with ministers in AIIMS tomorrow

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will hold a meeting with alliance partners and four office-bearers of the Goa BJP unit on October 12 at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, where he has been undergoing treatment since September 15 for pancreatic ailments.

Official sources said that Parrikar has asked senior MGP leader and Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar; Goa Forward Party chief and Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai; Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude; Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte; Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho to attend the meeting.

Besides, four office-bearers of the state BJP unit have also been called for the meeting at the AIIMS.

It is learnt that at the meeting Parrikar will hold discussions on governance with his cabinet colleagues and the BJP office-bearers.

Dhavalikar and Gaude confirmed that they have been asked to attend the Delhi meeting.

Highly placed sources said that there could be discussions on allocation of additional portfolios to cabinet ministers.

Moreover, the Chief Minister may stress on the significance of coordination between the BJP and the alliance partners for smooth functioning of the state administration.