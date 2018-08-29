Parrikar to be flown back to US for medical treatment

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be leaving for the US on August 29 following advice from the doctors at the Mumbai-based Lilavati Hospital, where he has been presently admitted.

He will be admitted in the New York-based hospital for his pancreatic ailment and expected to stay in the US for a period of at least one month.

A minister in the Parrikar cabinet, Vijai Sardesai confirming the news told ‘The Navhind Times’ that there is no deterioration in the health of the Chief Minister.

However, the specialist doctors in the New York-based health facility, who had earlier treated Parrikar, stressed that he needs to be brought back, Sardesai said.

Parrikar had returned from the US on August 22, and suffered indigestion resulting in vomiting. He was then rushed to the Mumbai-based hospital, where he is still admitted.

It is learnt from reliable sources that the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital discussed the health problems of the Chief Minister with the US-based specialists, who in turn have stated that the patient needs to be brought to the US for further treatment.

The Chief Minister’s Office had informed that Parrikar would return to the state by August 29. It had also maintained that Parrikar has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital for undergoing some pre-scheduled tests.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary and senior officials of the CMO have been briefed about the scheduled departure of Parrikar to the US and given direction as regards handling the state administration in his absence.

This would be the third US trip of Parrikar to the US this year, after he was detected with a serious health condition.