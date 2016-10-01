Parrikar to be felicitated on Oct 4 for successful surgical strikes

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party will felicitate Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar during a public function at Azad Maidan in the city on October 4 for successfully carrying out the surgical attacks on the terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, earlier this week.

The decision was reached at the state executive meeting of the Goa unit of the BJP on Saturday. Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar and other ministers were present for the meet.

Later, coming out with this information, state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said that the Defence Minister will arrive at the Dabolim Airport at 4 pm on October 4, and would be welcomed by the BJP workers outside the airport. “Parrikar would then arrive at Azad Maidan in a procession led by 9,000 motorcycles,” he added, stating that the Defence Minister was one of the four top people in the Union government, who knew about the surgical attacks before they were carried out.

It was also discussed that talks are on with top national leaders of the BJP to remain present on the occasion to felicitate Parrikar.

The state executive meeting passed two resolutions on the occasion. The first resolution, a political resolution congratulated the Chief Minister and the state government on achieving incredible success and fulfilling public aspirations during his tenure in power. It also acknowledged Parrikar’s leadership as the former chief minister in providing an accountable and transparent governance environment, and initiating innovative social security schemes along with thrust on fast track infrastructure development.

Citing all the schemes introduced by the BJP government in the state, besides taking up projects like the new Zuari bridge and solid waste management plant at Saligao, the resolution appealed to all people to fully support the government under Parsekar. “We appeal to everyone, who sincerely thinks about the development and prosperity of our state and particularly the BJP karyakartas to take this achievement of our government to each and every household of the state, and make people aware of the work done by this government,” it added.

The second resolution that was passed was about celebrating the birth centenary year of former Jan Sangh leader Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, who is the intellectual ‘Guru’ of the BJP.

South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar, state BJP spokesperson Damodar ‘Damu’ Naik and state BJP general secretary Sadanand Tanavade were also present at the briefing.