Parrikar seeks more time to respond to EC show cause

PTI

NEW DELHI

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Parrikar has sought more time to respond to a show cause notice issued by the Election Commission (EC) for his reported bribery remarks made in Goa.

Parrikar was given time till Friday afternoon to respond to the show cause notice issued on February 1 by the Commission over ‘violation of the model code.’

Sources said that he has sought more time. Responding to complaints filed by the Goa Forward Party and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, and after perusing a report submitted by the local election authorities, the Commission had asked Parrikar to file his reply by Friday afternoon failing which it said it will “take a decision without further reference to you”.

“… There is no problem if somebody roams around after taking Rs 500, but just vote for the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol),” the EC notice quoted the Defence Minister as having told the electorate in Chimbel on January 29.