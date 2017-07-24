Parrikar says no to House panel probe in 151 projects 

PANAJI: Brushing aside the demand of the Opposition Congress party legislators of setting up a House committee to probe the 151 projects, which had received the in-principle approval of the Investment Promotion Board, during the tenure of the Laxmikant Parsekar government, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday told the state legislative assembly that he is ready to provide all details on any of these projects to the MLAs, as also take cognisance of any related specific complaint.

The Opposition MLAs in protest staged a walkout over the issue.

Earlier, Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Laurenco went to the well of the House and protested against the decision of the government of not setting up such a committee.

Parrikar, who also holds the industries portfolio, said the government is reviewing all 151 projects and has already categorised them into various categories.

“In all, 80 to 90 of these projects are moving towards completion; 25 of these projects are found lacking some information and as queries have been raised against them in the media the government is carefully analysing them, while 10 other such projects are virtually closed by their promoters,” he added, pointing out that although there was no marking system adopted by the IPB, the government has now approved satellite consultant and put them onboard, who would help the government in seeking necessary information linked to certain projects.

It was also informed that currently the projects are approved by the IPB based on employment generated and investment criteria, and the satellite consultant will provide advice about the employment generated through these projects as well as priorities to be given to them.

The Chief Minister said that most of the projects cleared in principle by the IPB are related to the expansion of the existing industrial units, and therefore government need not provide land for them.

“The in-principle approval has been given from the investment angle and those promoters getting such approval also need to get the permissions from the concerned departments and authorities,” he observed, stating that the government is ready to review all these projects as also withhold the in-principle clearances to some, until necessary information is obtained about them.

“There are 10 to 15 projects, which need land conversion,” Parrikar revealed, pointing out, “Although the IPB holds powers for land conversion, we have held back some of the projects about which there is a question mark.”

Admitting that cutting of trees has taken place for the Sanguem-based liquor and brewery factory promoted by Vani Agro Farms Private Limited, he said that the land for this project needs conversion, with the project presently being kept on hold, and the government was going into the details of this project.

Parrikar also mentioned that the IPB does not permit projects related to real estate, located on agricultural as well as Khajan land and those requiring either coastal regulation zone permissions, or permissions from the statutory bodies of the central government.

Ponda MLA Ravi Naik, who raised a related question, described the IPB as a fraud on the people, further stating that the government is issuing permissions under the board to set up liquor factories near temples and schools.

Margao MLA Digambar Kamat said that the land on which the Vani Agro Farms Private Limited intends to set up its project is full of coconut trees, further questioning if the promoter company has been permitted change of zone.

Tivim MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar stated that an Assanora-based mega project of Mahindra Resorts comprising of 150 villas and 600 rooms, which was cleared by IPB will destroy the water resources in the area.

Quepem MLA Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavalekar demanded setting up of a House committee to probe the IPB projects, stating that there is no clarity about 12 projects cleared in principle by the IPB.

Parrikar ignored the demand stating that the Opposition has not been able to point out a single irregularity in these projects.