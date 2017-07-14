Parrikar says no to CBI probe in desecrations

NT NETWORK & AGENCIES

PANAJI

Calling the rising desecrations of Christian religious symbols in the state as a “planned crime”, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has ruled out handing over the investigation into the vandalism to the CBI as being demanded by the opposition Congress.

Though at least 13 crosses and a temple have been vandalised by unidentified persons in South Goa district since July 1, the police have so far failed to achieve any breakthrough.

Parrikar, who returned from the US on Friday, has ruled out handing over the investigation into the incidents of desecration to the CBI.

Parrikar said the CBI may not be able to handle such kind of cases, a day after the Goa police said they were working on certain clues to crack the cases.

“This (the desecration incidents) is a well-planned crime being executed in Goa,” the BJP leader said.

He said there was no point in handing over the probe into such incidents to the CBI.

“The Goa police are fully involved in the investigation. Desecration of crosses and other religious structures is an ongoing criminal activity,” Parrikar said, adding the police should be given more time to work on the cases.

The government has alerted all the wings of the police, including the crime branch, asking them to be watchful so as to nab the culprits.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma on Friday asked South Goa collector Swapnil Naik to revive CCTV cameras which were installed under the MPLAD scheme in the district to keep watch on suspicious movements of miscreants.

Sharma, who is also the home secretary, said the government has been pulling in all its resources to nab the culprits behind the vandalism cases.

“There is no clue yet about who are doing this. But we have planned something to catch culprits involved in desecrations of crosses and other religious structures,” the Chief Secretary said.

An official of the home department said that three meetings have been held with police officials in the wake of the desecrations.

There was a suggestion from the police that informers be rewarded. However, the government has not accepted it.