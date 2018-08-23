Parrikar returns from US after medical check-up

VASCO/PANAJI: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar arrived in Goa on Wednesday from the United States of America where he had been for a medical check-up related to his pancreatic ailment.

The Chief Minister landed at the Dabolim airport in the evening and was seen walking out of the airport terminal carrying an urn containing ashes of former prime minister and senior BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik and state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar.

Sources in the BJP said that Tendulkar and other BJP leaders had landed a little earlier from Delhi, bringing with them two urns containing ashes of Vajpayee for immersion in the Mandovi and Zuari rivers in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders handed urns containing Vajpayee’s ashes to state BJP chiefs in Delhi earlier on Wednesday.

Tendulkar and other BJP leaders flew down to the state from Delhi in the afternoon carrying the two urns containing ashes of Vajpayee while Naik took a flight from Mumbai to join the team carrying the urns at Dabolim.

Later, Naik, Tendulkar and the other leaders waited at the VIP lounge at the Dabolim airport for Parrikar to arrive from the US.

Parrikar’s arrival on Wednesday surprised the BJP workers, as he was scheduled to arrive in the state on Thursday. Naik, Panchayati Raj Minister Mauvin Godinho, South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar, BJP state unit general secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavade and party workers received the Chief Minister at the airport.

The urns containing the ashes of Vajpayee were later kept in a vehicle, which was decorated with flowers and parked outside the integrated terminal building of the airport. A large number of BJP workers later paid tributes to the departed leader. Speaker of Goa legislative assembly Dr Pramod Sawant, Commissioner for NRI Affairs Milind Naik, Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha, former environment and forest minister Rajendra Arlekar, former Fatorda MLA Damodar Naik, former Sanguem MLA Subhash Faldessai and other BJP leaders were present on the occasion.

Addressing the media, Naik said that urns containing ashes of Vajpayee have been flown to all the states as per the party decision. The ashes will be immersed in rivers of every state, he said.

“The immersion of the ashes flown to Goa will be held in North and South Goa districts on August 24. The ashes will be immersed in Mandovi and Zuari rivers,” Naik said and appealed to party workers to participate in large numbers during the immersion of the ashes in both the districts.

The vehicle carrying the urns later started moving towards Panaji.

Security in and around the airport was beefed up on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the ashes of Vajpayee arrived in Panaji late evening, with stops at Four Pillars near Neuginagar and at the Mala-Fontainhas ward.

Later, the urns containing the ashes were placed at a special mandap erected near the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in the city. One urn was taken to Canacona, late night, from where it will be taken around South Goa, during the next two days. The other urn will be taken around North Goa from Thursday. The ashes will be immersed in Mandovi and Zuari rivers on August 24 evening.

Naik, accompanied by Tendulkar, Sawaikar and BJP youth leader Sidharth Kunkalienkar brought the urns containing the ashes in the city, on an especially decorated vehicle.

Naik said that his entire political career was largely influenced by Vajpayee’s personality. “I first met him in early 1980s, when he made public speeches at Margao and Ponda,” he added, recalling that he was then also security in-charge of Ataljee.

Speaking further, Naik said that he, in spite of being a novice Member of Parliament in 1999, was inducted by Vajpayee into his Union cabinet. “In fact, he was my idol and I revered him,” he noted.