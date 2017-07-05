Parrikar orders to replace manhole covers, illuminate Miramar-Dona Paula road

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to take up urgent replacement of manhole covers on Miramar-Dona Paula concrete road and align the same to the road level.

The Chief Minister held a meeting to review the Miramar-Dona Paula concrete road, wherein he also directed Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) to expedite the illumination work of the road for which the contractor has already been appointed.

The meeting was attended by former Panaji MLA Sidharth Kuncalienkar, Managing Director, GSIDC Sanjit Rodrigues, Commissioner of Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) Deepak Desai and official of PWD-sewerage section.

During the meeting, instructions were issued to the CCP Commissioner to undertake cleanliness of the road along with footpaths, besides it was also decided to formulate a long-term policy for maintenance and cleanliness of the road by GSIDC.

The road, which cost over Rs 72 crore, is in a very bad shape with bumpy rides, manholes that have come off, huge iron projections and holes on the footpaths, making it difficult for the commuters.

GSIDC had awarded the entire contract for Rs 72.59 crore to M Venkata Rao Infrastructures. The contractor had commenced the work in February 2014 for which the GSIDC had initially given him a deadline of 18 months to complete the project. However, it missed many deadlines and was finally thrown open to public on August 22, 2016.