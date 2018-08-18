Parrikar likely to return on Aug 22

PANAJI: The US-based specialists have completed the health review of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and found him to be responding satisfactorily to the treatment given to him for his pancreatic ailment during his three-month stay in the New York-based health institution, earlier this year.

Parrikar, who is currently in New York, for his health review, was expected to return on August 18, but would now be delayed by another four days.

The highly placed sources informed that Parrikar has an important appointment with a leading health consultant on August 20, which has delayed his return. “The doctors have already completed his follow-up health examination and it has proceeded smoothly,” they informed.

The Chief Minister had left Goa for the US on August 9, and would return on August 22, afternoon.