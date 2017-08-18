Parrikar is now a changed person, only one who can deliver: Vijai

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is now a changed person, and only one who can deliver, the Goa Forward Party chief and Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai appealed to Panjikars to support the BJP candidate Manohar Parrikar, and not the imported candidate (Congress).

The GFP has pledged its support to the Chief Minister Parrikar, in the Panaji by-poll, which is scheduled on August 23, said Sardesai, while addressing a joint press conference with former St Cruz MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate.

He said that the people of Panaji have already decided that it is better to vote the candidate who is made in Panaji and not imported at the last moment.

Criticising the Congress, he said that as usual the party is confused and its leaders are raising non-issues, and added that Congress has insulted the respect and dignity of the people of Panaji by fielding an imported candidate, after some prominent personalities rejected their offer of ticket.

He claimed that many Congress MLAs are in touch with him, but the GFP does not want anymore by-elections in the state, and added that they have brought Parrikar from Delhi to run a stable government.

“Casino is not an issue for the by-poll,” the GFP leader opined, assuring that their government will remove casinos from the River Mondovi.

He further claimed that the coalition government under the leadership of Parrikar has an agenda of development, and there is no compromise on secularism and communal harmony of the state.

On drugs issues, the Minister said that there are drug mafia in the state, but the people are scared to inform about them, and added that there should be protection to the informers.

The drug mafia are taking drugs to colleges, schools and the hinterlands of the state, and “we need efforts to save Goa, our next generation” he said, adding that this is “why we (GFP) have talked about forming squads in the constituencies, represented by our MLAs.”

Monserrate, who has recently joined Goa Forward Party, said that he has already given indications to his all supporters, who cast their votes in his favour in the last assembly election in Panaji, to wholeheartedly support the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in the by-election for Panaji, to be held on August 23.

He said that Parrikar will win with much more margin of votes as compared to the vote margin the past elections.

“I have already asked my all supporters to support Parrikar. As far as I am concerned, he has not asked me to join in his campaign. But if he does so, I will campaign for him” he said, pointing out that actually he does not need anyone to campaign for him as he himself is a man of tall status.

He also opined that offshore casinos in the River Mandovi is not a major problem or issue for this by-poll, but traffic and parking are more serious problems in the city, and expressed confidence that Parrikar, who knows all these, would resolve them.

Revealing the reason for his defeat in Panaji during the last assembly election, Monserrate said that it was because Parrikar went around in Panaji constituency during the last election and promised the people that he would come back in Goa after the elections. “He told the people to vote for Sidharth Kunkalienkar so that he could vacate the seat for him,” he added.

When pointed out that his MLA wife Jennifer Monserrate is campaigning for the Congress candidate Girish Chodankar for Panaji by-poll, the self-styled politician said, “She is a part of the Congress.”