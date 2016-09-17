Parrikar hits out at AAP, BBSM and RSS rebel faction

PANAJI: Launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party as well as the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch and the rebel faction of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and further giving a thinly veiled warning to the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party to maintain restrain during seat sharing for the 2017 state assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Saturday, said that it has displayed politics of performance during past four-and-a-half years, and not the played politics of negative campaigning.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, addressing a meeting of state BJP’s Mandal office bearers, in the city said that although placed in New Delhi, he is looking after the interest of Goa, while trying to make the Indian Armed Forces, one of the most powerful entities in the world.

“I would be camping in Goa, before the forthcoming state assembly election, and visiting every village, just as I had done during 2012 election,” he added.

Maintaining that the BJP can easily win 26 seats on its own strength, for which the party workers should end their internal differences, Parrikar said that the BJP can also contest in all 40 electoral constituencies, if need be, but would like to follow the ‘Yuti Dharma’ or ‘Code of Alliance’ with the MGP.

He also said that the meeting should be considered as launching of the BJP’s campaign for the 2017 state assembly polls.

Speaking further, the Defence Minister said that he has displayed patience for long and maintained silence over the mudslinging by the BBSM and the rebel RSS faction, as he has learnt the meaning of discipline from the RSS.

“However, if these groups are able to hold on till the 2017 state assembly election,” he retorted, “then I would come out with a fitting response.”

Parrikar also pooh-poohed the pre-poll survey conducted by the AAP, which gave 35 seats to the party, as “bogus and misleading,” and further urged the BJP workers to use their connections with the public, and remind them about over-250 schemes introduced by the BJP government in social, developmental and educational field.

Chief Minister, Laxmikant Parsekar, addressing the gathering, prompted the BJP workers to be vocal and give fitting reply to the accusations of the BBSM. He further scoffed at the assurance given by the AAP as regards replicating Delhi’s ‘mohalla clinics’ in Goa, snapping that such a promise is ridiculous when the BJP government has opened its own as well as private hospitals for the people, under the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana, wherein the patients have to just swipe their health cards, and receive the medical insurance benefit.

Parsekar further said that the state BJP government has not allowed any English primary school to open during its tenure, while given permission to 93 new Konkani/ Marathi primary schools around the state. “India has 1,600 political parties and the political faction proposed by the BBSM would just be one of them,” he observed, adding that the BJP will contest election against it.

The Chief Minister also stated that the MGP would remain with the BJP during next 5 years.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Francis D’Souza, in his speech said that the state should be liberated from the menace of open defecation, as also public toilets made available for tourists visiting the state.

He further spoke about the need for disposing the garbage at the local level.

The state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar, the South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar, the Minister for Forest and Environment Rajendra Arlekar, the Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar, the Minister for Water Resources, Dayanand Mandrekar, and the Minister for Science and Technology Alina Saldanha were also present at the meet.