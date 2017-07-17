Parrikar, Goa legislators vote to elect new President

PANAJI: All 38 legislators, which is the current strength of the state legislative assembly, and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar as the Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh cast their vote for the presidential election, held on Monday at the assembly complex at Porvorim.

Voting for the presidential election began at 10 am with the Chief Minister among those to cast their vote in the first one hour.

The current strength of the 40-member state assembly has been reduced to 38 in the wake of resignations of Vishwajit Rane, who was elected on Congress ticket from Valpoi constituency and later joined BJP, and Sidharth Kuncalienkar from Panaji constituency to make way for the Chief Minister, who is yet to be elected to the assembly after he resigned as the Defence Minister and returned to the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party legislators including Deputy Speaker of the assembly Michael Lobo expressed confidence that NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind will get 22 votes from Goa.

Goa Forward legislators Vinod Palyekar and Jayesh Salgaonkar, who are ministers in the Parrikar-led coalition government, said that since they are part of the NDA, they have supported Kovind.

In the current assembly, the ruling side has 21 legislators which includes BJP-12, MGP and Goa Forward three each besides three Independents. Congress has 16 MLAs while NCP has one legislator.