Parrikar extremely confident of BJP victory in Goa polls

PANAJI: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar along with Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar held a meeting with the BJP legislators on Monday to take stock of the preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to the reporters after the meeting, Parrikar said, “We listened to the issues raised by them and also advised them on how to go ahead for the elections.”

Expressing confidence of retaining the majority, he said, “When our national president Amit Shah has already set the target for us, how can I give a separate target?” Stating that the party is on a good standing in constituencies of Margao, Fatorda and Cuncolim, the Defence Minister said that five constituencies in Salcete are sensitive for which the party will have to plan a different strategy.

When asked about any threats from the new political outfits that have entered the fray, he rebuffed by stating, “Don’t ask me about other political parties. All my seats are very comfortable. We are very positive in the election and we are very confident that we will win better than the last time.”

Pitching for pre-poll alliance, he said that the party will contest all 40 seats taking all alliance partners together. “We already have an alliance with MGP. Alliance with independent MLAs and other local political parties will be decided when actual elections are near,” he said.

Stating that the meeting was a pre-election preparations review, he said that the party indulged in SWOT analysis, wherein the strengths and weaknesses, opportunity and threat were discussed. These are the common aspects of any political setup which are discussed and this is not new for BJP, he added.

Parrikar said that the party has commenced the work of discussing political strategies with every MLA and once the strategy with MLAs is discussed, a discussion with the tentative candidates will take place and subsequently candidates will be declared.

Meanwhile, in quick response to a question on tickets, Parsekar said, “Tickets are decided by the central committee. We only recommend from here.”