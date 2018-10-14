Parrikar expected to return to Goa today

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is likely to return to Goa on Sunday. He has been presently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the treatment of his pancreatic ailment.

Coming out with this information, highly placed sources informed that although all arrangements have been completed for the return of the Chief Minister to the state in a special flight, he will undergo a checkup early Sunday morning, and his discharge will depend on the outcome of this health check.

“The doctors treating him at the hospital will certify on Sunday morning whether he is fit to travel back home or not,” they maintained.

Parrikar was admitted to the AIIMS on September 15 and kept under the observation of the gastroenterologist Dr Pramod Garg.

In the last few days, the Chief Minister had met the leaders of his party at the AIIMS and informed them that he would return to Goa during the festival of Diwali in the first week of November.

Parrikar, who met leaders of the political parties supporting his government

including Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar and Vijai Sardesai at the AIIMS on October 12, had told them that some of the minor portfolios held by him would be allocated to his cabinet colleagues by Dussehra.