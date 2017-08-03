Parrikar enjoys initial advantage in Panaji

PANAJI: With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) deciding not to contest in Panaji, only three party candidates are left in the field – Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (BJP), Girish Chodankar (Congress) and Anand Shirodkar (Goa Suraksha Manch).

Manohar Parrikar, who has been elected MLA from Panaji five times since 1994, stands out as the strongest of all candidates. As local MLA, he has nurtured his constituency for years and has a number of loyal voters.

Even when Parrikar vacated the seat to be elected to the Rajya Sabha after taking over as the Defence Minister, he left it in the charge of his protégé Sidharth Kuncalienkar in order to keep up the perception that even though he was going to Delhi he would continue to be pre sent for the Panaji constituents through his proxy.

The Congress party was banking upon Atanasio Monserrate to give a ‘tough fight’ to Parrikar, because the party did not have a strong base in Panaji, as it had neglected organisation building in the capital city since its last MLA lost. Banking upon Monserrate was a gamble of course, as many in the Congress did not trust him, as he had changed sides in the past.

Eventually Monserrate switched over to the Parrikar camp by joining the Goa Forward Party, leaving the Congress red-faced and removing a major challenge to Parrikar in the by-election.

After that the Congress went out in frantic search of a candidate. It approached several probables, who did not belong to the party – Surendra Dessai, senior advocate, Ashok Naik, former mayor of Panaji and Dr Oscar Rebello, a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader – but they were not interested.

Finally, the Congress had to name Girish Chodankar, AICC secretary and former Goa Pradesh Youth Congress president. Chodankar has been vocal in criticism of the BJP-led government. He is a familiar name. However, he does not have a base in Panaji. The party does not even have a strong block committee in the constituency. In nominating Chodankar, the Congress is relying on minority and OBC votes.

Anand Shirodkar has been with the RSS and the secretary of the state executive of the BJP. However, it is hard to predict how many of the RSS and BJP workers or sympathizers will vote for him in view of the fact that he is pitted against Parrikar.

Parrikar’s campaign pitch is clear: he is going to appeal to both Hindu and Catholic voters to prefer him to others. The symbolism was clear: On Wednesday, before going to file nominations, he prayed at the Mahalaxmi temple and sought the blessings of parish priest Fr Cleto Pereira at the Church of Immaculate Conception.