Parrikar: demonetisation has put fake currency out of circulation

MAPUSA: One of the reasons for rise in terrorism in Kashmir and Naxalism in North-East was the monetary support to it, said Manohar Parrikar Defence Minister, adding in addition to that there is a problem of counterfeit notes coming from Pakistan. Demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes has put fake currency out of circulation, he added.

Parrikar was addressing Vijay Sankalp Mahamelava at Sirsaim on Friday evening.

He said, “The chaos is being created by some people over demonetisation because they cannot see to it that demonetisation would give boost to the Indian economy. The government has taken the decision on demonetisation to provide economic stability to the country.”

He said that Pakistan and other enemies of India were pushing fake notes through border regions to destabilise the Indian economy.

Speaking further, he assured that the “issue of regularisation of illegal houses on comunidade land will be soon solved.”

The Vijay Sankalp Mahamelava was held at Sirsaim football ground in the Thivim constituency, wherein more than 4,000 BJP workers participated.

The meeting was attended by BJP leaders including Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, state unit president Vinay Tendulkar, central observer for BJP B L Santosh, WRD Minister Dayanand Mandrekar, Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, Aldona MLA Glen Ticlo and others.

Addressing the gathering Parsekar said, “We are here to deliver service to the people of Goa. We started implementing schemes for people from the month we came to power – VAT on petrol was waived off, due to which the price of petrol in state is lowest in the country.”

He further said, “Our government has passed a law to regularise illegal houses on private land. We are also working out a process through which houses on communidade land can be regularised.”

He also said that “recently, foundation stones were laid for Mopa Airport and electronic city at the hands of Prime Minister. The two projects when completed will generate huge employment for the youths. Also through the investment board, we have approved various projects. Once these projects are ready, they will generate huge employment for the locals, as we have promised but it will take some time.”

Kandolkar claimed that BJP will win the forthcoming election with a clear majority, and added that the government has carried out overall development of the state.

Lobo said, “As the election is approaching some people are circulating video clippings on social media to defame BJP, claiming the party to be communal, which is not correct. The BJP has given representation to

everyone.”