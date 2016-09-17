Parrikar: continuing grants to English schools ‘major secular decision’

PANAJI: Stating that withdrawal of grants to 135 English primary schools could put the state government in an embarrassing position, in the event of anyone challenging the particular decision before the court of law, Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday said that continuing of grants to schools run by the Diocesan Society of Education is a “major secular decision” taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party, as also supported by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The Defense Minister further said that the number of people supporting the government decision to extend grants to English primary schools is much more than those opposing it. “The Diocesan Society of Education has also welcomed the government decision, wherein Konkani subject has been made compulsory for students of its English primary schools, and to be further continued till class X,” he added.

Speaking further, Parrikar told this daily that the political party proposed to be established by the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) would be just another political outfit, against who the BJP would contest the 2017 state assembly election, on its principles.

“However, it is strange that a political party is being launched by the BBSM on a single agenda that is MOI issue,” he observed, maintaining that a BBSM leader is taking extreme steps, and spreading discontent in the society.

Admitting that there is a need to bring certain changes in the MOI policy, Parrikar said that the parents, in general are however supporting primary education in English language as the online activities are mostly conducted in English language. “Nevertheless, the state government has been following the universal concept of providing primary education in mother tongue by giving all the necessary support to primary schools having Marathi/ Konkani as their medium of instruction,” he concluded.