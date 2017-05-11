Parrikar confident of winning Panaji with 30% vote margin

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Expressing confidence about getting back 30 per cent winning margin for BJP in the ensuing by-election for the Panaji constituency from the 8 per cent the party had got in the assembly election held in February, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Thursday said that he is not concerned about who will contest against him in the bypoll.

Sitting Panaji MLA Sidharth Kuncalienkar has resigned from the seat, making way for Parrikar, thus necessitating the bypoll. Parrikar has to get elected to the state legislative assembly within six months after taking over as the Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat, Parrikar said, “I always thought of contesting the election from Panaji constituency. I cannot think of a seat other than Panaji. However, I say thank you to Curchorem people for calling me there to contest the bypoll and assure that I will develop Curchorem equally as Panaji.” He also said that he takes every election seriously and added that as a Chief Minister, he will have a natural advantage in the bypoll.

When asked about the reason behind the delay in deciding about Panaji constituency for the bypoll, Parrikar said that the government had to pass the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill in the assembly.

When asked whether Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate was contesting the by-election against him, the Chief Minister said that in a democratic setup, anybody can contest from anywhere and that he was not concerned about who will contest against him in the bypoll.

On the reported news about some Congress MLAs willing to join BJP, Parrikar said that he does not want to comment on it and added that he is very much comfortable with the present alliance, which is running smoothly. He said that he does not want to disturb this stability.

When media asked him about which cabinet has been the best ever he has worked with, Parrikar said that every cabinet is unique and that he does not want to compare the earlier cabinet with the present one. He also said that he is here in Goa as the Chief Minister at least for the next five years and advised media not to create any speculation about him going back to Delhi to join the Union cabinet, as the decision of sending him back to Goa was taken by the central leadership.

On the distribution of additional portfolios to his cabinet colleagues, the Chief Minister said that Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho will be allocated additional portfolio after the panchayat polls, as he has a big task on hand to conduct elections to the rural self-governance bodies. Parrikar said that the second portfolio to Vishwajit Rane will be allocated after the Valpoi bypoll, as Health is quite a huge department. He also said that Vishwajit needs time to spend in his constituency for campaigning ahead of the Valpoi bypoll.

As far as the allocation of third portfolio is concerned, he said that he will decide at the right time since the ministers have been given heavy departments and most of the ministers are new. He said that the third portfolio will be of less weightage. The Chief Minister also said that the remaining corporations will be allocated by Tuesday.