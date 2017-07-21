Parrikar claims state revenue up by 22% in last 3 months

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Friday said that the state revenue during the last three months has increased by 21.83 per cent and today there is Rs 152 crore in the state treasury account. This, he said, happened only because of control on expenses has been well managed by the state government.

The Chief Minister said that with the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), the state government will earn Rs 400-500 crore more in the current financial year, adding that at the end of the current financial year, the government will have Rs 220 core surplus revenue.

Replying to general discussion on budget for the year 2017-18 in the state assembly on Friday, Parrikar said that in order to keep a balance between income and expenditure, fiscal management is important and it is under good control after his government came to power in the state.

Stating that the government has projected 11 per cent growth in total GSDP for the current year and that he is positive about achieving it, the Chief Minister said that the GSDP growth in primary sector also increased about 117 per cent during the last five years in spite of mining ban.

“Though debt of the government looks huge and Rs 82,000 per capita loan, we should not forget that the per capita income has also increased today to Rs 4.25 lakh from Rs 2.89 lakh in 2012-13,” he said, adding that the gross fiscal deficit has also come down to 1.29 per cent, which is much below 3 per cent of the economy norms.

According to Parrikar, during the 122 days, his government has cleared various Bills of Rs 1,018 crore for developmental works and the government is making payment of Rs 10.18 crore every day for various works. He also claimed that the industrial growth in the state is 62 per cent in the last five years, which is now contributing 41.1 per cent to GSDP of the state.

The Chief Minister further said that the government has focussed on the education sector which includes value and quality education. He said that the National Institute of Technology (NIT) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will help Goa improve quality education and create a favourable environment in the education sector.

Stating that as per the government estimates, there should be only 1.40 lakh eligible beneficiaries under Griha Aadhar scheme as per income criteria limit, Parrikar, however, said that today the number of beneficiaries has reached to 1.52 lakh, which means people with more income are taking benefit under the scheme. He said that after a review of the scheme, around 20,000 beneficiaries would be dropped.

Parrikar also said that there is also a misuse of the Dayanand Social Security Scheme (DSSS). He said that the government is spending Rs 63 crore per month on DSSS, Laadli Laxmi and Griha Aadhar schemes.

“How to get money and how to flourish the state treasury is a skill,” Parrikar said, adding that Goa is getting more share from the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving special attention to the state.

On casinos, he said that there are only five offshore casinos operational on River Mandovi and another vessel, which has grounded off Miramar beach, would be moved away from there.

“Casino industry is contributing Rs 268 crore towards the state treasury every year. But casinos cannot stay on River Mandovi for long and on that, I will announce in detail in the casino policy to be declared next Monday,” Parrikar said.