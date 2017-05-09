Parrikar all set to face Panaji voters for 6th time

PANAJI: With the state core committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party clearing the decks for Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to contest the assembly bypoll from the Panaji constituency, Parrikar is all set to face the Panaji voters for the sixth time, with cent per cent success rate in this constituency.

The official announcement is expected to be made on May 10.

Sitting city MLA Sidharth Kunkalienkar is soon expected to tender his resignation as member of the state legislative assembly.

President of BJP Goa unit Vinay Tendulkar told ‘The Navhind Times’ Tuesday evening that the state BJP core committee has given its consent to Parrikar for contesting from the Panaji constituency.

Parrikar, who resigned as the Defence Minister, and was brought in as the state Chief Minister on demand from the coalition partners of the government namely Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Goa Forward Party, will have to contest a by-election and win the same to secure a seat in the state assembly within six months from being sworn in as the Chief Minister on March 14, 2017. Panaji and Curchorem were the two constituencies shortlisted for Parrikar to contest the assembly bypoll.

Parrikar has been consecutively elected from Panaji on five occasions from 1994 to 2012.