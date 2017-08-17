Parrikar aims to make Panaji a model for other cities

PANAJI: Effective public transport with bio-fuel buses, soak pit-free Panaji by 2020, enhancement of water supply to the capital city by replacing old pipelines, commissioning a solid waste treatment plant at Bainguinim and decongesting Panaji by relocating the government offices outside the city are some of the highlights of the action plan for Panaji, which have found place in the by-election manifesto of Manohar Parrikar.

“Panaji will be a role model for other cities in the country with world-class infrastructure. All issues pertaining to water supply, electricity, garbage and traffic management will be taken up under the Smart City Mission, within a year,” Parrikar stated in his manifesto, which is the improved version of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto for the capital city, released during the 2017 state assembly polls.

Parrikar, who released the manifesto on Thursday at the city BJP headquarters, in the presence of the state party president and Rajya Sabha member (Goa), Vinay Tendulkar, South Goa MP, Narendra Sawaikar and Sidharth Kunkalienkar, later speaking to media said that disorderly traffic as well as parking problem in the city form major problems faced by the people.

“The government will decongest city by moving away all government offices located in buildings like Junta House and old education department headquarters to Patto Plaza, and construct a multilevel parking structure at the city public works department garage,” he added.

Speaking further, Parrikar said that the government has already commenced operation of three buses running on bio-fuel, in the city, and would introduce 50 to 100 such buses around the state, so as to ensure pollution free traffic. “We will provide drivers to these vehicles, however their providers will have to look after the maintenance for 15 years,” he noted, adding that the introduction of electric cars is also on the cards.

It was also informed that the water supply in the city is placed at reasonable good level, however, the government desires to move towards supply of water to the capital city 24×7, and the new water pipes as well as 27 MLD water treatment plant at Opa, will not only improve water supply scenario in Panaji, but also in its suburbs as well as the Kadamba plateau.

Stating that till date, he has attended almost 108 small as well as major meetings around the city and met most of the voters, Parrikar said that he not only has a confidence about winning, but has placed total faith in the city voters, who would elect him with overwhelming “never-before” margin.

“In fact, most of the voters told me that they were very happy to see me coming back from Delhi, and that I need not even had to visit them during the campaign, as they had already made up their mind to vote for me,” he noted.

Parrikar further said that the voters of Panaji are clear about the ground reality, adding that he doesn’t consider the opposition as appropriate opposition.

Meanwhile, the election agent of the BJP for Panaji constituency, Pundalik Raut Desai has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India as well as the Crime Branch stating that an attempt has been made by circulating distorted and false news item in social media to malign the image of Manohar Parrikar, and to misguide the electorate of Panaji constituency.

“False and distorted news is being circulated under the name of Prime News, Goa and an unnamed press cutting is being circulated from mobile 9175556676,” the complaint adds.