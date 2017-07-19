Parrikar agrees to modify controversial circular

NT NETWORK

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday in the state assembly agreed to amend the circular barring government officials from visiting offices of public representatives, by exempting the offices of MLAs and MPs.

Replying to calling attention tabled by leader of opposition Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, the Chief Minister said that the circular was not issued to create hindrance to MLAs but after considering the increased workload and responsibilities of government officials for various reasons.

It may be recalled that the opposition Congress party had on Tuesday stalled the business of the House demanding withdrawal of the circular and forced the Speaker to adjourn the House on three occasions.

“The matter was discussed today with the leader of opposition and other MLAs, who have expressed their difficulties as regards the development works and emergency works in their constituencies. In view of the difficulties expressed by MLAs, the circular will be modified to exempt MLAs and MPs,” Parrikar said.

He also said that the demands of people have been increasing even after more facilities and services have been provided by the government and because of that the MLAs also have to provide more services to the public and advised the lawmakers to make people aware of their responsibilities with regard to cleanliness and other issues.

“Today, every project needs environment clearances besides other formalities. Thus the workload of government officers has increased,” the Chief Minister said adding that because of the Right to Information Act, the people have become more vigilant.

Parrikar advised the legislators not to call officers repeatedly to their offices as there should not be disruption in the functioning of the government offices. He said that discipline is needed among the elected representatives. The Chief Minister also pointed out that it is not right to call government officials at MLAs’ private residences.

While moving the calling attention, Kavlekar said that henceforth the government should take all MLAs including those from the opposition side into confidence before taking major decision like the circular.

Parrikar said that the government cannot consult the opposition party on every decision, adding that if it is done, then there will be no difference between the ruling side and the opposition. He also said that no one can claim that every decision taken by him would be perfect. Hence, as circumstances arise, you need to correct some mistakes, he said.