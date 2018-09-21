Parrikar advised total rest by AIIMS doctors

PANAJI: The doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi treating Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar have put restrictions on visitors meeting him, and prescribed total rest for the Chief Minister.

Parrikar, who was admitted to AIIMS last week, is continuing with the treatment prescribed to him by the New York-based health facility, where he was earlier treated for his pancreatic ailment.

He, however, continues to take stock of the state administration from his hospital room, aided by the senior officials in his office.

The Chief Minister called Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai on Thursday to discuss administrative work with him.

Confirming about the same, Sardesai told ‘The Navhind Times’ that Parrikar had called him in context with some work related to social housing.

“I further spoke to the Chief Minister about the proposed distribution of some portfolios presently held by him, to the other cabinet ministers, so as to provide him with relief,” Sardesai stated, informing that the Chief Minister also agreed upon it, but did not say anything more specific about the same.

It is also learnt that when Sardesai offered to visit the Delhi-based hospital, he was told by the Chief Minister about being adviced to avoid visitors in view of the cycle of treatment administered to him.

Lok Sabha Speaker visits Parrikar

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan visited ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday.

Sixty-two year old Parrikar is admitted at the old private ward under Dr Pramod Garg, professor of gastroenterology, and is under observation. According to hospital sources, the Goa Chief Minister has undergone a series of tests at the premier health institute.

Parrikar was flown to the national capital owing to his declining health on Saturday. He had returned from the US in the first week of September, days after which he was admitted to a hospital at Candolim in North Goa. Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.