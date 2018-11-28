Parrikar advised regular check-ups

NT NETWORK

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been advised by the team of doctors monitoring his health, to regularly visit the Goa Medical College hospital (GMC) for checking the status of his ailment.

The Chief Minister recently visited the hospital for his CT scan. It is also learnt that some of his sensory faculties have been facing problems of late.

Meanwhile, as the line of treatment prescribed by

the New York-based medical centre as well as the Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences is being followed for the Chief Minister at a health facility created at his residence, he is regularly visiting the Goa Medical College hospital for brief periods, to get his health monitored.

The information available to this daily maintains that the health parameters of the Chief Minister are stable and he is moving around the house comfortably without any serious problems. “The Chief Minister is also following the state administration through his office staff,” the information states.

It is also learnt that the Chief Minister’s Office has issued directions to ensure that the Chief Minister’s dinner party arranged on November 28 for the dignitaries attending the closing function of the ongoing International Film Festival of India 2018 should be organised in the best possible manner.