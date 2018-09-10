Parra villagers question NGPDA member secretary over ‘unclear’ land use map

PARRA: The residents of Parra, under the banner of Calangute Constituency Forum, met the member secretary of NGPDA R K Pandita to clear the apprehensions in their mind over the use of white colour for marking hills on the land use map of Arpora-Nagoa and Parra.

The residents said, “We do not know what it stands for, nothing is shown in the legends of the land use map. Settlement zone is marked in orange. The villagers had suggested to keep the Parra hills as ‘no development area’.”

The villagers wanted explanation from the member secretary as to what the white colour on the map represents. They pointed out that the survey has been conducted in a haphazard manner as some structures are not shown in the land use map.

The villagers also wanted to know as to why the members of the village development committee were not taken into confidence.

The villagers questioned the member secretary as to why the procedure, as per Section 10 of TCP Act, was not followed.

The member secretary told the villagers that the land use map is not yet finalised, and that suggestions and objections need to be put in writing to this office before the final map is prepared.

Ex-sarpanch of Parra Bennedict D’Souza told this daily that a representation will be made to lodge objections to the land use map, which is done without following proper procedure.

“Some structures are not shown in the map. Why they are not shown in the map is surprising? Why a hill is shown in white colour, houses in orange but surroundings of the houses in white? In the legends of the land use map it is not mentioned as to what the colour white represents,” the ex-sarpanch said.

President of the Calangute Constituency Forum Premanand Divkar told this daily that when they asked for a hard copy, the member secretary asked them to pay Rs 5,000 and so the forum has sought the details about the land use map under RTI.