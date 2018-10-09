Parmaditya named as DIG

PANAJI: Senior superintendent of police Parmaditya has been appointed as the deputy inspector general of police on Monday.

The order in this regard was issued by Shashank Thakur, undersecretary (personnel-II).

Parmaditya, an IPS officer of 2005 batch (AGMUT), was transferred to Goa from Delhi. He joined the Goa police in July this year.

As per the order, Parmaditya has been appointed as deputy inspector general of police (range), who will supervise function of SP (north); SP (south); SP (traffic); SP (crime); wireless and communication, SPCR, and head of SIT to investigate mining related cases.