Parish Youth, Nuvem in quarters

N T NET WORK

DRAMAPUR

Parish Youth ,Nuvem entered the quarterfinals of 40th St Joseph Festival football tournament defeating Cortalim Villagers by a solitary goal played at Dramapur grounds,Chinchinim on Monday.

The all important goal was scored by striker Inacio Colaso in the 45th minute of play off a neat cross from Stanley D’Mello.

It was Stanley D’Mello who stole the hearts of the spectators with his dazzling display of ball control and fine passing abilities.

Stanley D’Mello evaded two opposition markers and after moving on the right flank sent a smart cross which Inacio Colaso had no difficulty in scoring past the confident Cortalim goalkeeper Savio Pais.

Please like & share: