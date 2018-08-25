Parish Youth Nuvem enter semis in style

NT NETWORK

BENAULIM

Parish Youth Nuvem trashed Varca Sports Club 3-0 to storm into the semi-finals of the 33rd Strikers Trophy football tournament organised by Young Strikers, Benaulim and played at St John Baptist Ground Dando, Benaulim.

The first session was evenly balanced with Varca matching their more experienced opponents in every department.

Nuvem came close to open the scoring in the 8th minute but Varca keeper Mohamad Sheikh made a double save as he first blocked a powerful free kick of Nicolau Colaco and when the rebound was connected by Cider Colaco the Mohammed reacted quickly to push away the stinging shot for a corner.

Varca also tested Nuvem keeper Shoan Rodrigues, who made a brilliant save in punching out a Francisco Fernansdes’ right footer which was destined for the top corner.

Just before the lemon break Nuvem surged ahead as striker Joerose Oliveira dispossessed Varca stopper Colombun Noronha on the edge of the box and pushed to Inacio Colaco who set up striker Stephen Colaco to find the Nylons with a ferocious right footer from inside the area.

After resumption Nuvem took control and dominated the proceedings through Inacio Colaco and Ceder Colaco.

Nuvem expectidely doubled the lead in the 49th minute when substitute striker Sanford Colaco was at the right place to tap in another substitute Bevan Colaco’s pin point cross from the right flank.

The goal took the wind out of the Varca lads and the Nuvem stopper Nicolau Colaco’s towering header of a Stephen Colaco’s flag kick 5 minutes before the close completed the rout. Parish Youth Nuvem will clash with Rosman Cruz Nagao in the semis on August 28.