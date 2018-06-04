Parents show will to restart school shut down due to low enrollment

PONDA: At the time when government primary schools in Ponda are closing down due to poor enrollment, one primary school from Karmale-Querim village of Ponda taluka, which was shut down in the last academic year, is set to reopen on June 4 for the new academic year.

It is a first time in Ponda that a primary school, that was closed down due to low enrollment, is reopening.

“The government primary school at Karmale-Querim has met the requirement of 15 students this academic year and, considering it, the education department decided to reopen the school, which was closed down last academic year,” said education director Gajanan Bhat, while speaking to this daily.

As per data of last four-five years, he said it is the first primary school to reopen after being shut down.

Bhat informed that “if there is a minimum enrollment of 15 students for an academic year, the department is ready to reopen any GPS in the state which has been closed down recently.”

It is stated that the locals of Karmale-Querim, which falls in Priol constituency, ran from pillar to post to get the GPS reopened. Parents of around 15 children knocked the doors of various government offices to see that the school was thrown open again from this academic year. The parents had also approached the assistant district educational inspector (ADEI), Ponda.

After receiving the order copy of the reopening of the school, the villagers expressed happiness that the department took note of their wishes.

“Most of the families in the village cannot afford to send their children to private primary schools and our children are comfortable learning in Marathi medium. This is the main reason the villagers made it a point to get the primary school restarted,” said the parents. “Local MLA Govind Gaude helped us and managed to have the school restarted from this academic year,” said Dinesh Gaude, while speaking to this daily.