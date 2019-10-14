Parents should ensure govt primary schools do not close down: Patnekar

Bicholim: Speaker of state Assembly and Bicholim MLA Rajesh Patnekar said that government is making all efforts to raise the standard of education in the state right from primary school level.

He said that parents should ensure that government primary schools in the villages are not closed down due to low enrolment of students. The government, he said, is providing better infrastructure and facilities to the students and, hence, they should avail of the benefits.

Patnekar said this while speaking as a chief guest at the inaugural function of renovated government primary school at Gaonkarwada- Mulgaon. He cut the ribbon to mark the inauguration of the school in the presence of Latambarsem ZP member Sanjay Shetye, assistant district education inspector (ADEI) Ashok Dessai, panch member Pradeep Rewadkar, Gajajnan Mandrekar and president of school management committee Prerana Parab.

Patnekar expressed concern over closure of government schools in some of the villages due to poor enrolment number.

“Instead of sending children to English-medium schools, parents should enrol their children at primary level in vernacular language school,” he said.

ADEI Ashok Dessai also spoke on the occasion. Priyanka Hoble proposed the vote of thanks. Senior teacher Asha Mahale compered the function.

Later Patnekar visited the renovated government primary school at Manasbag-Mulgaon. It may be recalled that repair and renovation work of both the school buildings was pending since last four months. However, after special initiative taken by MLA Patnekar the work was undertaken and competed on priority basis.