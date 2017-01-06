Parallel cinema giant Om Puri dies at 66

PTI

MUMBAI

Om Puri, who broke the stereotype of conventional ‘good looking’ Bollywood hero to star in some of Indian cinema’s most memorable films such as ‘Ardh Satya,’ ‘Aakrosh’ and ‘City of Joy,’ died here Friday after he suffered a massive heart attack.

A giant of parallel and new wave cinema, the 66-year-old actor, who is survived by estranged wife Nandita and son Ishsan, died at his residence.

“I am in shock right now. It’s unbelievable. He passed away around 6-6.30 am. He was lying on the kitchen floor,” Nandita said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Puri’s demise and recalled his long career in theatre and films.

Hailing from Ambala in Haryana, Puri, a critically acclaimed actor known for his ability to seamlessly transform into genre-bending roles, made his film debut in 1976 with the Marathi film ‘Ghashiram Kotwal’ and went on to act in several Indian, British and Hollywood mainstream commercial films.

Besides the Govind Nihalani film ‘Ardh Satya’ in which Puri played a police officer full of angst, he also won accolades for his diverse roles in ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron,’ ‘Mirch Masala,’ ‘Aakrosh,’ ‘Paar’ and ‘Maachis.’ His other notable films included ‘Bhavni Bhavai,’ ‘Sandgati,’ ‘Dharavi,’ ‘Gupt,’ ‘Dhoop,’ ‘Don’ and ‘Agneepath.’

“His greatest contribution has been that when a face like Om Puri was accepted, he actually set a trend. If actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui are big stars today, it is thanks to Om Puri, who convinced audiences to look beyond an actor’s face,” veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik said. The pockmarks on Puri’s face became a defining feature of his intense personality.

More recently, Puri was seen in movies like the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan,’ and ‘Ghayal Once Again.’

Puri earned international fame with films like ‘The Hundred Foot Journey,’ ‘City of Joy,’ ‘Gandhi,’ ‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist,’ ‘Charlie Wilson’s War’ and ‘East Is East.’ The veteran actor also had an impressive body of work on television, starring in projects like ‘Bharat: Ek Khoj,’ ‘Tamas,’ ‘Yatra,’ ‘Mr Yogi,’ ‘Kakaji Kahin,’ ‘Rishte,’ ‘Aahat,’ ‘Safar,’ ‘Sea Hawks,’ ‘White Teeth’ and ‘Canterbury Tales.’

Puri studied at the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. He was also an alumnus of the 1973 class of the National School of Drama, where Naseeruddin Shah was a fellow student.

Apart from winning several accolades, including two National Awards for ‘Arohan’ and ‘Ardh Satya,’ he was honoured with Padma Shri, the country’s fourth highest civilian award in 1990.

His death was also mourned by peers like Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and his young co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Puri is also remembered for his cameo in Richard Attenborough’s Oscar-winning film ‘Gandhi,’ which brought him into limelight on international cinema platform. He appeared in Hollywood films like ‘City of Joy’ opposite Patrick Swayze, ‘Wolf’ with Jack Nicholson, ‘The Ghost and the Darkness’ opposite Val Kilmer, and was also seen in ‘Charlie Wilson’s War,’ which had Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts. He last worked with British acting icon Helen Mirren on ‘The Hundred-Foot Journey.’

Born in Ambala, Haryana, to a Railway officer, Puri is credited with being India’s first crossover actor.

Hailing Puri as an “exceptional talent,” Bachchan said he is in grief after hearing the news. “Shocked to learn of OM PURI Ji’s passing just now.. A dear friend a lovable colleague and an exceptional talent.. in grief!” Bachchan, who collaborated with Puri in ‘Dev,’ ‘Baabul,’ ‘Kyun! Ho Gaya Na’ and ‘Lakshya,’ wrote.

Azmi, Puri’s co-star in films like ‘Muhafiz,’ ‘Dharavi,’ ‘Antarnaad,’ ‘Disha,’ ‘Sparsh’ and ‘Mandi,’ tweeted, “Om Puri! You have left us all too early.. I am so so sorry.. The fun the laughter the arguments so vividly etched in my mind.. Will miss you.”

When contacted, an emotional Shyam Benegal, who directed Puri in several films and TV shows like ‘Antarnaad,’ ‘Mandi,’ ‘Kalyug,’ ‘Bhumika,’ ‘Bharat: Ek Khoj’ and ‘Yatra,’ said it is difficult for him to talk as he was still processing the news.

Fondly remembering the times he spent with Puri during the shoot of ‘Don 2’ in Berlin, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Gods garden must be beautiful, he always takes the best. Will miss your laughter over the shared brandy in Berlin. Will miss you lots Omji. RIP.”

Besides the Prime Minister, several political leaders mourned the death of Puri. Puri was awarded an honorary OBE for his contribution to the British film industry in 2004. His biography – ‘Om Puri: Unlikely Hero’ (2009) was authored by his estranged wife Nandita Puri. The book stirred a major controversy with Puri expressing displeasure over some of the references made in it from his personal life. The book also led to his split with Nandita.