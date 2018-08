PARADISE THREATENED: Youth relax on eroded sand dunes at the Miramar beach on Monday. A study by the National Centre for Coastal Research has said that 12 per cent of Goa’s coastline has been eaten away by erosion

PARADISE THREATENED PARADISE THREATENED: Youth relax on eroded sand dunes at the Miramar beach on Monday. A study by the National Centre for Coastal Research has said that 12 per cent of Goa’s coastline has been eaten away by erosion Please like & share: front