PARADISE IN PERIL! 20% of Goa’s coast is eroding: study

PANAJI: The National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, Chennai, in its latest report has stated that a total of 20.24 per cent or approximately 20 km of the 105-km-long coastline of Goa is fast eroding.

The NCSCM report, submitted to the state government, further maintains that out of this erosion observed along the Goan coast, 3.65 per cent erosion falls in the high and medium category, while low erosion is about 16.6 per cent.

It also adds that around 16 per cent of the coast is stable and nearly 52 per cent of the coast is rocky, while 12.2 per cent accretion found along the pocket beaches in the state, which accounts for 12.2 per cent of the coast.

After carrying out a study as regards the shoreline changes between 1975 and 2010, the NCSCM states that the average long-term shoreline change rate was found to be 0.04m/yr, which shows a stable coast.

The NCSCM report also presents figures related to fisherman and fishing activity in Goa, stating that there are 39 villages in the state where fishing activities are carried out.

“There are 2,370 active fishermen in the state of which 1,505 are fulltime fishermen,” it notes, recommending that that the government should notify all these fishing villages.

The report also suggests that the khazan lands and sand dunes in Goa should be mapped. It further observes that the mangrove deforestation in Goa is comparatively less and the state has 16 true mangrove species.

The NCSCM report also recommends ban on events along the ecologically sensitive zones in Goa, including beach weddings – which are becoming popular in Goa – private parties and night markets. It also advises the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority and the department of tourism to deny or withdraw the permissions granted to organisers of such events, if they are found to be violating the norms.

The report notes that more than 800 high-end weddings are annually organised in Goa, most of them in the four-star and five-star properties located along the coastline.

Incidentally, another recent report prepared by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change’s National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management had stated that tourism-related haphazard development in Goa has been responsible for severe damage to the sand dunes on the state beaches, including on the popular Calangute beach.