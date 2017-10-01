Panjim Footballers deny ideal start to Salgaocar FC

DULER: Defending champions Salgaocar FC were denied an ideal start to their campaign in the Goa Professional League as they were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by new entrants Panjim Footballers, who put their hearts out in the league’s inaugural match played at Duler stadium on Sunday.

It would have been a bright start for Panjim Footballers had they taken an early lead in the 5th minute when their U-20 player Chandan Gawas’s shot at the goal hit Salgaocar defender Joaquim Carvalho and the ball rolled to Ruflon Fernandes whose superb placement was pushed for a corner with a full stretched diving save by Salgaocar keeper Abhijit Das.

However, just three minutes later the Green Brigade were stunned when a Chandan Gawas cross from the left flank saw Harshad Naik and keeper Abhijit Das fight for the ball, which travelled to Ruflon Fernandes who without wasting any time slotted into the unguarded goal 1-0.

Salgaocar regrouped themselves and not only equalised but netted in two more goals in the next fifteen minutes.

In the 14th minute Gilbert Oliveira’s corner beat the entire Panjim Footballers defence to find unmarked Harmanjot Singh at the far post head the ball

home, 1-1.

Devendra Murgaonkar’s shot at the goal struck the hand of Panjim Footballers Kunal Kundalkar prompting referee Pandurang Korgaonkar to point to the penalty spot. Gilbert Oliveira made no mistake to give his team the lead, 2-1.

It was another delightful corner from Gilbert in the 25th minute, where this time U-20 Devendra Murgaonkar tapped the ball into the goal,

3-1.

On crossing over, in the 52nd minute, a long floater by Brian Mascarenhas at the far flank to Harmanjot Singh saw the latter after covering some ground drilled a power-packed right footer which was blocked by Panjim keeper Gurpreet Singh for a

corner.

The next 25 minutes was then restricted to midfield play, where both the custodians were being hardly

tested.

Salgaocar coach Norbert Gonsalves brought in two fresh legs Agnelo Colaco and Clencio Pinto upfront but it was some fine defending by Schubert D’Costa and Clive Miranda that managed to keep the Green Brigade from doing any further damage.

At the other end, Panjim coach Savio Vaz substitution in bringing Sachindanand Satelkar paid dividend, where in the 79th minute Sachindanand through pass to Lynson Vas was handled by Salgaocar’s skipper Rosario Mendes inside the penalty box.

Harshad Naik stepped forward and scored to make it 3-2.

Pepped up by the goal, the Panjim side went all out in search of the equaliser and finally succeeded in the injury time. Defender Leny Pereira’s clearance travelled to Clifton Fernandes whose stiff grounder crashed into the far corner of the

goal to send Panjim supporters into raptures, 3-3.