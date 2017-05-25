Panjim Footballers beat Goa Police to stay in title hunt

DULER: Panjim Footballers registered a hard-fought 1-0 win over Goa Police SC to remain in title contention in the GFA’s First Division League, at Duler ground on Wednesday.

The all-important goal for the winners came in the very 2nd minute of play when Alston Canotio, getting hold to a pass from teammate, moved swiftly up the left flank and flashed the ball across to Harshad Naik, who made no mistake in slamming the ball into the far corner of the Goa Police goal, 1-0.

Goa Police came close to find the equaliser in the 12th minute, but Abdul Khan’s blistering right footer sailed just past the Panjim goal.

At the other end, five minutes later, Goa Police goalkeeper Niklesh Naik came with an outstanding save to deny Prisco Mouro from scoring.

After much probing, Goa Police’s U-20 Vineet Bugde moved dangerously into the rival camp and after dribbling past the onrushing keeper sent the ball at the goal which was timely cleared by defender Casel D’Souza to safety.

On crossing over Panjim Footballers, looking content with the one-goal lead, retreated with most of the players camping inside their own territory. At the other end, Goa Police colts went all out in search of the equaliser but their strikers let them down time and again.

The young U-20 lad Vineet Bugde was a livewire in the Goa Police midfield as he sent an array of passes upfront to Nevil Soares and Shaikh Mouzzan Saliya who both miserably failed to find the back of the Panjim goal.