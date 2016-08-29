Panel wants pellet guns in Kashmir replaced with chilli-filled grenades

PTI

NEW DELHI

A committee, set up to find alternatives to pellet guns in the Kashmir Valley, Monday suggested use of chilli-filled grenades and ‘stun lac shells’ to control mobs in addition to the debatable weapon being used now.

Pellet guns are, however, unlikely to be completely banned but will be fired in “rarest of rare cases.”

The seven-member expert committee, headed by Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry T V S N Prasad, submitted its report on Monday. The panel was constituted after scores of protestors were blinded by the use of pellet guns in the Valley. The report for exploring the other possible alternatives to pellet guns as non-lethal weapons was submitted to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi here, an official spokesperson said. However, the spokesperson did not elaborate about the findings of the expert committee.

Sources said Pelargonic Acid Vanillyl Amide (PAVA) also called Nonivamide and other non-lethal ammunition like ‘stun lac cells’ and Long Range Acoustic Device (LARD) which create deafening noise to paralyse people were understood to have been suggested as possible alternatives to the pellet guns. However, LARD is likely to be used in rural areas as it could prove dangerous for old buildings in downtown Srinagar.

The government is facing severe criticism for using the pellet guns for crowd control in Kashmir Valley as the weapon has caused large-scale injuries in the 51-day unrest following killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani on July 8.

The expert committee also recommended Standard Operating Procedures for deployment of this new assortment of non-lethal weapons.

During his two-day visit to Kashmir on August 24-25, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said an alternative to pellet guns will be given to security forces in the coming days.